Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as low as C$4.28. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 9,422 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

