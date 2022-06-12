Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

