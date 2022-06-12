TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 72.1% in May

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 913,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 704,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,394. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.