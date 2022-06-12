Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Up 2.4%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 28,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 117,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.0161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

