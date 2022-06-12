UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

EPA:BNP opened at €48.60 ($52.26) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a one year high of €69.17 ($74.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.87.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

