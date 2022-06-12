UBS Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.15 ($19.52) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.91 and a 200-day moving average of €16.94.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

