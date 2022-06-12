Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $5.06 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $93.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $5.06 or 0.00019690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 98% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00063299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00173916 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00030451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

