University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.91. 2,449,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

