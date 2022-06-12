Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

