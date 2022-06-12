Urus (URUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $222,855.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

