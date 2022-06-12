Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $67.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $88.85.

