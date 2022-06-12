Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.54 and last traded at $62.76. 767,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 514,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.