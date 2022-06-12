Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.54 and last traded at $62.76. 767,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 514,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

