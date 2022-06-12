Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Shares Down 3%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.21 and last traded at $175.36. Approximately 63,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63.
