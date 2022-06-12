Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

