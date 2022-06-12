Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 468.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

