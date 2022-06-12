Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $515,009.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,826.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.