Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,114,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

VCTR stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

