Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Vince stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 10,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

