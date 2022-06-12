Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

