Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 17,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

About Virtual Medical International (Get Rating)

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.