Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. 57,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

