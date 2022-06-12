Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

