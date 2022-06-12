Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,530 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $126,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

