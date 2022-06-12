Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IEFA stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

