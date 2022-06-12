Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,635.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

