Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $42.74 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.