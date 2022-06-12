Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
