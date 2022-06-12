Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 159,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

