Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,948 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.