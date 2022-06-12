Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

