WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €49.05 ($52.74) and last traded at €49.05 ($52.74). 832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.30 ($53.01).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on WashTec in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get WashTec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51. The firm has a market cap of $635.66 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.06 and a 200 day moving average of €50.03.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.