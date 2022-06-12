Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

