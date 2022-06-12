WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 271,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market cap of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.
WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)
