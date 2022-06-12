Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.74 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

