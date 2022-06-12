Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

