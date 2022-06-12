West Family Investments Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

