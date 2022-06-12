West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

