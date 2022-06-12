West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $410.05 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.34.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

