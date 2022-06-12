West Family Investments Inc. Sells 6,816 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

