West Family Investments Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.