Whiteheart 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,155.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $96.29 or 0.00351880 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $855,847.27 and $21,155.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00341363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00438703 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

