Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,022,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 768,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,853,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRAC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,212. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

