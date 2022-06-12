WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Shares of HYZD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

