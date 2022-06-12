WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.71. 1,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period.

