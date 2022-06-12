Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,246 shares of company stock worth $1,354,865.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xometry by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

