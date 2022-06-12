YooShi Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, YooShi has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $35.14 million and $267,874.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00359052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00457109 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

