YOYOW Tops 1-Day Volume of $345,914.00 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (YOYOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. YOYOW has a total market cap of $636,677.66 and approximately $345,914.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,132.04 or 0.99999638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001897 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001778 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,065,487,464 coins and its circulating supply is 517,687,993 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

