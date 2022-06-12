YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $74,887.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

