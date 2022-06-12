Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,134 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

