Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.38% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

